K-9 captures runaway Harrison Co. inmate - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

K-9 captures runaway Harrison Co. inmate

Delbert Thomas Ervin, III of Gautier walked off a inmate work crew Thursday afternoon. (Photo source: Harrison Co. Sheriff's Dept.) Delbert Thomas Ervin, III of Gautier walked off a inmate work crew Thursday afternoon. (Photo source: Harrison Co. Sheriff's Dept.)
HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

Harrison County sheriff’s deputies have captured an inmate who ran from a work crew on Thursday afternoon. 

Delbert Thomas Ervin III was captured by a K-9 Officer after a four hour search. The inmate reportedly walked away from a work detail at Saint Ann Catholic Church. 

Harrison County Sheriff Dispatch Troy Peterson said Ervin was taken to a hospital for treatment of a dog bite on his left leg. Peterson said Ervin was hiding in the heavily wooded area around Highway 53, Saucier Lizana Rd and Ashley Dr.

Deputies and officers from the Gulfport Police Department circled the area using dogs to search the ground while the sheriff department helicopter searched from overhead area. A K-9 officer caught his scent and tracked Ervin about a mile from the church.

People in the few homes and businesses in the area saw deputies driving around the area, then disappearing into the woods. Peterson said Ervin did not encounter any citizens while in the run. 

Ervin was initially incarcerated on a charge of grand larceny of a vehicle. The sheriff said had been assigned to a grass cutting crew which had just finished mowing and was doing some work at the church when he fled. 

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • K-9 captures runaway Harrison Co. inmate

    K-9 captures runaway Harrison Co. inmate

    Thursday, May 31 2018 11:01 PM EDT2018-06-01 03:01:04 GMT
    Delbert Thomas Ervin, III of Gautier walked off a inmate work crew Thursday afternoon. (Photo source: Harrison Co. Sheriff's Dept.)Delbert Thomas Ervin, III of Gautier walked off a inmate work crew Thursday afternoon. (Photo source: Harrison Co. Sheriff's Dept.)

    Harrison County sheriff’s deputies are searching for an inmate that ran off from a work crew Thursday afternoon.

    More >>

    Harrison County sheriff’s deputies are searching for an inmate that ran off from a work crew Thursday afternoon.

    More >>

  • Residents worried about fire response time in Forts Lake

    Residents worried about fire response time in Forts Lake

    Thursday, May 31 2018 7:47 PM EDT2018-05-31 23:47:35 GMT
    The county has taken over responsibility of the Forts Lake/Franklin Creek fire station. (Photo Source: WLOX)The county has taken over responsibility of the Forts Lake/Franklin Creek fire station. (Photo Source: WLOX)

    Ten days ago, Jackson County officials, concerned over financial mishandling at the Forts Lake/Franklin Creek Fire Station, told volunteer board members and firefighters that their services were no longer wanted.

    More >>

    Ten days ago, Jackson County officials, concerned over financial mishandling at the Forts Lake/Franklin Creek Fire Station, told volunteer board members and firefighters that their services were no longer wanted.

    More >>

  • Will the Conference USA Baseball Championship Tournament return to MGM Park in 2019?

    Will the Conference USA Baseball Championship Tournament return to MGM Park in 2019?

    Thursday, May 31 2018 7:37 PM EDT2018-05-31 23:37:05 GMT

    The Conference USA Baseball Championship Tournament held at MGM Park saw attendance drop this year after a record-setting year in 2017. Will the tournament return to Biloxi in 2019?

    More >>

    The Conference USA Baseball Championship Tournament held at MGM Park saw attendance drop this year after a record-setting year in 2017. Will the tournament return to Biloxi in 2019?

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly