Hurricane season begins on Friday. Here's how to prepare

You will want to prepare BEFORE a storm strikes so that you're not trying to rush when one threatens your area.

The 2018 Atlantic Hurricane Season officially begins on Friday June 1st and will run through Friday November 30th. Are you prepared?

Here's a checklist of things you can get done on your hurricane season plan before your area is ever threatened by a storm:

"You can add some of these non-perishable items to your grocery list and pick them up on your next trip," said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams. "Things like water-- you need a gallon per person in your home and you should get enough for at least three days."

For a comprehensive guide to help your create or update your hurricane plan, visit ready.gov/hurricanes.

