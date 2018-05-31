Group holds meeting to discuss drug addiction and how to fight it

Project Hope 4 Someone's Child event in Lucedale will give resources to those looking to battle addiction. (Photo Source: Facebook)

As drug addiction remains a prominent issue throughout the country, one Mississippi group aims to bring hope to those who have felt its painful impact.

A community meeting titled "Project Hope 4 Someone's Child" will be held on May 31 in Lucedale. It will be hosted at Aunt Jenny's Country Buffet from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Organizers say the meeting is for anyone whose life has been affected by addiction and overdose. The mission is to have people join together and actively combat drug addiction in their respective communities.

The event program notes that it will kick off with a prayer followed by words from various speakers. James Moore is just one of the many parents whose lives have been drastically changed by addiction.

In an interview with WDAM in Hattiesburg, Moore pushed his mission to alert more people about Narcan, a life-saving antidote, while reducing the stigma surrounding addiction. “I did not always believe this, but addiction is a disease it’s not a moral failing,” Moore said.

Cheryl Howell lost her daughter Mandi about four years ago to a heroine overdose. Now she's part of Project Hope 4 Someone's Child as a means to educate others. "We're just trying to spread awareness. We've got some resources and materials we're going to be handing out to the people who come. We have several speakers and we'll have light refreshments at the end. And also a brief remembrance ceremony for the one's we've lost to overdose."

Project Hope 4 Someone's Child hopes to bring together families, clergy, law enforcement as well as treatment and recovery specialists.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.