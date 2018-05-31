Traffic moving again after multiple wrecks on I-10

Multiple wrecks on I-10 are causing delays in the eastbound lanes.

Traffic is moving again in Harrison County after authorities responded to multiple accidents Thursday morning, all in the eastbound lane of Interstate 10.

Among those accidents included a three-vehicle crash just west of the Biloxi River Bridge, another one at the Shorecrest Drive overpass in Biloxi, and a third wreck on the Gulfport side of the Biloxi River Bridge.

All three crashes have been cleared. Police say no one was seriously injured in any of the wrecks.

