Oppressive heat and humidity may lead to heat stress

Heat will begin to become a little bit of an issue over the next few days, but especially this weekend.

Summer is right around the corner on the calendar. And we're already feeling the burn with heat index forecast calling for triple digits by this weekend.

Our heat will be fueled by nearby high pressure aloft. And south wind off the Gulf will bring our oppressive tropical humidity. Heat index is the combination of that heat and humidity.

South Mississippi's heat index will range from 100 to 104 degrees on Thursday and Friday afternoon. But, by Saturday and Sunday, the heat index is expected to approach 105 to 106 degrees for most locations.

Remember, heat stress is a cumulative issue. Multiple days with the heat index in the 100s and lows in the mid to upper 70s will begin to have an impact on people, especially for those who are unable to find relief.

Of course, it gets hot in the summer every year. But, this will be the first time this season with these conditions for our area.

Through Sunday, South Mississippi will be experiencing this year's hottest weather so far. Here's some things to keep in mind as you plan a safe weekend. #MSwx @WLOX pic.twitter.com/uJ5gKl9Wn9 — Wesley Williams (@WesWilliamsII) May 31, 2018

"By this weekend, a few people could quickly succumb to heat related issues like heat cramps, heat stress, or heat exhaustion," said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams. "Remember: heat index is only valid for areas in the shade; if you're in sunlight, you can add up to 15 degrees to the heat index number to see how hot your body really feels. Please practice heat safety: stay hydrated, stay cool, and learn the signs of heat illness."

