Full-time deputy now on duty at Stone County Courthouse

Traffic is moving again in Harrison County after authorities responded to multiple accidents Thursday morning, all in the eastbound lane of Interstate 10.More >>
Polls for the 2018 Primary Elections open Tuesday, June 5, at 7 a.m., where Mississippians can cast a ballot for candidates seeking party nomination for U.S. Senate and House of Representatives seats. Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann's office reminded voters of important voting information in a Wednesday news release. Polls will close at 7 p.m., and any person in line at 7 p.m. is entitled to vote. “Thousands of Mississippi National Guardsmen and women are d...More >>
South Mississippi's heat index will range from 100 to 104 degrees on Thursday and Friday afternoon. But, by Saturday and Sunday, the heat index is expected to approach 105 to 106 degrees for most locations.More >>
There's another deputy at the Stone County Courthouse. But unlike the deputies who work various court cases or transport prisoners, this one is now specifically assigned to work at the courthouse.More >>
Louisiana State Police responds to the fatal accident involving Sherell Lewis in a press release. A social media post now has over 2,000 shares concerning a driver's response shortly after hitting Sherell Lewis, 31, of Leesville.More >>
The suspect in February's massacre at a Florida high school made chilling cellphone videos announcing his intention to become the next school shooter, aiming to kill at least 20 people and saying "you're all going to die."More >>
The mother of an 11-month-old baby that was found dead in Chesterfield County Tuesday afternoon is now accused of stuffing her daughter’s body in a garbage bag, then in a diaper box and hiding the box in the woods.More >>
The baby’s mother is charged with felony child abuse, punishable by up to three years in prison.More >>
Maurice Adams Jr., 8, helped a woman with a walker make it up a set of stairs. Adams was with his mother when he saw the woman struggling, so he jumped out of the car and gave her a helping hand.More >>
In total Nikita, a 4-year-old husky, killed 27 animals, police said. The dog's owner could face charges.More >>
An 11-year-old southwest Ohio girl is marking another item off her bucket list as she continues to fight Stage 4 cancer.More >>
The mother says classmates began calling her daughter “ugly” and “weird” after her father’s death of a drug overdose in 2016.More >>
The search for a dangerous accused killer is entering its second day in Middle Tennessee.More >>
