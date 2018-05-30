Biloxi Shuckers used the long ball to beat the Mississippi Braves 6-3 on Wednesday

It was Brain Cancer Awareness night at MGM Park Wednesday night. Biloxi starting pitcher Cory Ponce lost his mother to brain cancer and fans wore special T-shirts in memory of Jennifer Ponce.

The Shuckers (31-21) grabbed a one nothing lead in the bottom of the first on a Jake Gatewood single into right field that scored Cory Ray.

That lead didn't last long. Alex Jackson lifted a Ponce pitch to left field, a two-run blast for the Braves in the top of the second. Top third, Alay Lago belted a solo-shot into the net in left field and Mississippi (24-28) led 3-1.

The home run derby continued in the bottom of the fourth when Lucas Erceg of the Shuckers cracked his fourth home run on the season, a shot to left center field, that trimmed the Braves led 3-2. Cory Ray dropped a single into left field that scored the tying run and Biloxi grabbed momentum away from Mississippi.

Jake Gatewood added a solo-home run in the bottom of the fifth for his team leading 10th homer on the season and Cory Ray smacked his 8th home run, a two-run blast to right center field for a 6-3 Shuckers victory.

Ponce (W,2-3) posted the win for Biloxi. He gave up 3 runs on 4 hits, 2 base-on-balls and 5 strikeouts. Luis Ortiz (S,1) pitched the final three innings. He gave up 2 hits with 4 strikeouts to preserve a Shuckers victory.

Cory Ray had a big night at the plate for Biloxi. Ray went 3-for-4 with 3 RBI and scored 2 runs. Gatewood went 2-for-3 with an RBI and scored a run. Erceg had two hits in four trips to the plate, had 1 RBI and scored a run. Catcher Heineman went 2-for-4 with two runs scored.

Game three of the five-game series 6:35 p.m. Thursday at MGM Park.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.