Turning hotter by the weekend

South Mississippi has been locked in a summer-like pattern for most of the month of May. But, as we go into June, the pattern is going to become even more summer-like.

High pressure in the mid-levels of the atmosphere is expected to build over the south through the weekend. This sort of set-up causes air to sink and compresses it. This causes the atmosphere to warm. It’s like filling a bicycle tire tube with air. The more air you pump into it, the pressure become higher and the temperature increases.

High pressure in the mid-levels builds over the south this weekend. This will bring lower rain chances, but warmer temperatures. #mswx @WLOX pic.twitter.com/gqQa4ghtk9 — Eric Jeansonne WLOX (@Weatheric) May 31, 2018

Highs are expected to be in the 90s each day with some data trends suggesting upper 90 close to 100 degrees for areas north of I-10.

Rain chances will drop because of the high pressure, but afternoon seabreeze storms are not out of the question.

Moisture levels will stay high, resulting in heat index numbers in the 100-105-degree range.

Hot 7-Day forecast. Heat and humidity builds over the weekend. Rain chances go down, but not to zero. #mswx @Weatheric pic.twitter.com/tTi49nnE3o — Eric Jeansonne WLOX (@Weatheric) May 31, 2018

South Mississippi is no stranger to heat, but it is important to remember to take precautions when working or spending extended periods outdoors.

