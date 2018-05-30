West Biloxi $1.2 million boardwalk nearing completion

A boardwalk between restaurants with a beach view is about to become a reality in Biloxi.

The work continues on the boardwalk designed to connect a group of restaurants and businesses in West Biloxi.

Manager of Snapper's Seafood Restaurant Brian Bublavek thinks the boardwalk is overdue. "It's something that ever since I've been down here for 27 years now I haven't seen anything like it," said Bublavek.



City officials said the final touches on the boardwalk are being put in place and they expect it to be finished by next month. "The hardest thing was driving the piles, now that all the piles are driven they're putting composite deck work down now which is going to go pretty quick," said Biloxi city spokesman Vincent Creel.



With a price tag of $1.2 million paid for with Tideland Funds, the half mile portion of the boardwalk running from Rodenburg to Veterans is the first phase of a larger project and when completed the boardwalk will also have lighting.



"It opens up something completely new, night time traffic on our beach front," Creel said. "We'll have pedestrian traffic in a well-lit and safe environment where you're going to be able to go from restaurant to restaurant and enjoy your stay here if you're a visitor or a local it will be a new experience."



At Snapper's Bublavek hopes the board walk will result in more people finding their way inside his restaurant."I feel it will help increase foot traffic especially between the restaurant and souvenir shop," said Bublavek. "Hopefully it should be able to increase everybody coming in and out and getting something good to eat."

Eventually city leaders would like to see a board walk run the entire length of the Biloxi waterfront.

