McDonald's manager charged with embezzlement

A McDonald's manager in Gulfport is charged with embezzlement after her employer found at least three cash deposits were missing.

Jennifer Michelle Carmack worked at the McDonald's on Lorraine Road, just north of I-10. Police say she was the manager who should have made the deposits totaling more than $7,500.

A complaint about the missing money was filed Saturday, and police started their investigation. By Thursday, Carmack turned herself in to police. She was being held at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center on a $5,000 bond.

