St. Vincent De Paul Pharmacy celebrates 20 years of service, new facility

The St. Vincent De Paul pharmacy in Biloxi reached a big milestone with a 20th anniversary celebration at the downtown Biloxi facility.

Twenty years ago, the Catholic Diocese of Biloxi saw a need to help those who couldn't help themselves with pharmaceuticals. More than 203,000 prescriptions have since been filled by the St. Vincent De Paul Pharmacy.

“Many of our clients are here sometimes for just a stop gap, they've lost their job, or they've recently lost their home,” said Sam Burke, pharmacy executive director. “Whatever it might be, hopefully we can just bridge that gap for them. We're trying to give them the medicines they need for some semblance of a good quality of life, a much better quality of life if they did not have them."

Burke added that the facility has come a long way since its humble beginnings in a trailer, which was eventually destroyed by Hurricane Katrina.

"There's a lot of folks that would not be able to have the kind of medications they have and need without this group here,” said Bishop Louis Kihneman, Diocese of Biloxi. “They do wondrous work, and we're blessed to have them. There are some people, that without this medication, they would not be able to survive."

The pharmacy already has satellite locations in Bay. St. Louis and Moss Point. Coming in October, they'll have another location in the northern part of the Diocese in Hattiesburg.

