Crews prepare Biloxi's new Golden Fisherman statue for grand reveal

A new Golden Fisherman monument will be dedicated outside the Biloxi Maritime and Seafood Museum. (Photo Source: WLOX)

The world will soon get its first look at the new Golden Fisherman when the monument is dedicated just outside the Biloxi Maritime and Seafood Museum.

Wednesday work crews installed the stand where statue will permanently live. He remains shrouded in secrecy until Thursday night.

For now, the base of the statue, which like the old one, contains 811 names of Biloxi families that established the city's rich seafood history and heritage along with past shrimp kings and queens.

"Everyone is honored on the base, and the fisherman is on top," said Addison Riemann, who’s with the group of monument designers. He's 6-foot-tall and weighs 1,000 pounds. "He's lifelike. There's a lot of definition with his arms, and you'll see his veins popping out. You'll see a lot of definition, even in his knuckles."

The statue made its way to the Coast from Europe, much like the journey many of those families he represents have made over the years.

“This Golden Fisherman made the same exact voyage as so many of our ancestors did,” said Kim Ross Bush, president of the museum’s board of directors. “He came across the same Atlantic Ocean they did from Italy. He's beautiful, he's significant, and he means so much to all of us and he stands for all of us."

