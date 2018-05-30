Long Beach man sentenced to 20 years for DUI convictions

The decision to drive under the influence of alcohol often comes with a steep price.

For Raymond Gene Rogers, a guilty plea to two DUI charges earned him a sentence of 20 years, according to District Attorney Joel Smith. Circuit Judge Larry Bourgeois presided over the hearing and sentenced Rogers to 10 years suspended, and 10 years to be served in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

The first conviction for the Long Beach resident stemmed from an accident on West Old Pass Road in October 2017. The Long Beach Police Department had a search warrant and the defendant's blood was drawn at a local hospital to be tested by the Mississippi Crime Lab.

Reports say Rogers' blood-alcohol content was 0.389%, more than four times the legal limit at the time of his arrest. After his arrest, the defendant posted bond in the amount of $25,000 and was released. Rogers later admitted that he drank an entire bottle of Crown Royal and was on his way to the store to buy more.

"The defendant admitted to the police officer during the traffic stop that he was driving a different car than before because the other car had an ignition interlock device, and he did not want to blow to crank the car, knowing he would likely not pass," said ADA Billy Stage, who prosecuted the case.

The second conviction resulted from a concerned citizen calling the Long Beach Police Department and a traffic stop by the Long Beach Police Department on Railroad Street, just after 10:00 p.m., in February 2018.

Following a search warrant to draw his blood, the Crime Lab determined the Rogers' blood-alcohol content was .206%.

"The defendant has demonstrated that he is a danger to the law-abiding citizens who occupy our roadways by his repeated decisions to drive while intoxicated. Drunk driving is a crime of choice and cannot be tolerated," stated DA Joel Smith.

