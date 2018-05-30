WLOX Editorial: Use your power, vote election day

Mississippi's Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann is expecting low voter turnout for the June 5 primaries for the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate.
We have 1.8 million registered voters in Mississippi. However, if he is right, the vast majority of those who can vote will not vote. For those who decide to cast ballots, if you want to vote in the Democrat Primary, 6 candidates are seeking the Democratic nomination.
If you vote Republican, two U.S. Senate candidates are seeking that nomination. There are also two Republicans seeking the 4th District U.S. House seat.
For those of you who don't vote, you are giving the power of our free elections to those who do vote. It would be nice to prove predictors wrong, and have a heavy turnout of people exercising their right to vote.
That's our opinion, we would like to hear yours. Email your thoughts to editorials@wlox.com.
Rick Williams
WLOX-TV General Manager
