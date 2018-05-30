George County woman missing for 16 years

Mary Loper was last seen May 29, 2002 (Photo Source: WLOX)

May 30, 2018 marks 16 years since a George County woman disappeared. Mary Loper was last seen on May 29, 2002, at her home on Clarence Bonnet Road sometime that night.

Her sister Glenda said 27-year-old Loper was reported missing on June 1, two days after her disappearance.

It's a cold case yet investigators are still working every possible lead to figure out what happened to Loper. She has three boys. They were six, four and four months old at the time of their mother's disappearance.

If you have any information about this case, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

