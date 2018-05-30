WLOX Editorial: Funding needed for road improvements

Bumpy roads are always a point of contention for drivers. Far too many roads need fixing, with never enough dollars to go around. Harrison County is now spending a hundred thousand dollars to assess the deterioration of all of its 800 miles of roads and then come up with a maintenance plan.

The idea is to maintain roads earlier in their lifespan with far less expensive overlays or thin resurfacing; adding years to the life of a paved road before major much more expensive work is needed.

The supervisors acknowledge the county is behind the curve in maintaining roads in the unincorporated parts of the county. The plan seems logical. But so far, the funding is just for a study.

The county will need to fund recommendations for road improvements if it wants to get ahead of the curve and improve the driving experience for motorists.

That's our opinion, we would like to hear yours. Email your thoughts to editorials@wlox.com.

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.