4 arrested after vehicles stolen from gym parking lot - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

4 arrested after vehicles stolen from gym parking lot

Shown left to right: Trebioun Juan Hunter, 19, of Douglasville, GA; and Shyceal Masean Best, 19, of Powder Springs, GA (Photo source: Ocean Springs Police Dept.) Shown left to right: Trebioun Juan Hunter, 19, of Douglasville, GA; and Shyceal Masean Best, 19, of Powder Springs, GA (Photo source: Ocean Springs Police Dept.)
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) -

Two Georgia men and two juveniles are in custody after police say they stole several vehicles from the Planet Fitness parking lot on Hwy 90 in Ocean Springs. 

Pascagoula Police tell us it all started around 4 pm Tuesday when reports first came in about the stolen cars. The three car owners said they were working out when someone gained access to their keys and took off with their vehicles. 

Ocean Springs investigators say the men took the keys from inside Planet Fitness, drove off, then used credit cards they found in the vehicles to make purchases at a local store.

About two hours later, an employee of the gym called police to let officers know a possible suspect was in Pascagoula, driving a gray Mercedes, with no tag. 
Officers spotted a vehicle matching that description and tried to make a stop. But the driver sped off on the service drive, crashing the car into a utility pole at Chicot and 90.

A total of four suspects were arrested by Pascagoula Police, and all the missing vehicles have been found. 

The two adults are being held the Ocean Springs Municipal Jail with no bond. Trebioun Juan Hunter, 19, of Douglasville, GA; and Shyceal Masean Best, 19, of Powder Springs, GA, are both charged with three counts of auto burglary, three counts motor vehicle theft, and two counts of credit card fraud. 


The two juveniles are both being held at the Jackson County Youth Detention Center. They also face three counts of auto burglary, three counts of motor vehicle theft, and two counts of credit card fraud.  

Investigators say this case is still under investigation, and more charges could be coming from other agencies in other states.  

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Walmart offers employees new perk: cheap access to college

    Walmart offers employees new perk: cheap access to college

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 9:56 AM EDT2018-05-30 13:56:55 GMT
    Wednesday, May 30 2018 3:26 PM EDT2018-05-30 19:26:47 GMT
    (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File). FILE- In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, a Walmart employee scans items while conducting an exercise during a Walmart Academy class session at the store in North Bergen, N.J. Walmart is offering its employees a new perk: a...(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File). FILE- In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, a Walmart employee scans items while conducting an exercise during a Walmart Academy class session at the store in North Bergen, N.J. Walmart is offering its employees a new perk: a...
    Walmart teams up with startup to offer for the first time affordable access to college degree in tight labor market.More >>
    Walmart teams up with startup to offer for the first time affordable access to college degree in tight labor market.More >>

  • $10,000 reward offered for man suspected of killing coast woman in Georgia

    $10,000 reward offered for man suspected of killing coast woman in Georgia

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 1:52 PM EDT2018-05-30 17:52:22 GMT
    Amber Holliman. (Photo source: Facebook)Amber Holliman. (Photo source: Facebook)
    Amber Holliman. (Photo source: Facebook)Amber Holliman. (Photo source: Facebook)

    Police are still searching for the man they say murdered his girlfriend in Georgia, and now there's a $10,000 reward being offered for his capture. Patrick Nolan, 43, is accused of killing Amber Holliman Saturday. Both grew up on the coast and moved to Georgia just a few years ago.

    More >>

    Police are still searching for the man they say murdered his girlfriend in Georgia, and now there's a $10,000 reward being offered for his capture. Patrick Nolan, 43, is accused of killing Amber Holliman Saturday. Both grew up on the coast and moved to Georgia just a few years ago.

    More >>

  • Murder suspect escapes from Raymond Detention Center

    Murder suspect escapes from Raymond Detention Center

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 1:08 PM EDT2018-05-30 17:08:31 GMT
    Murder suspect escapes from Hinds Co. detention center; Source: Major Pete LukeMurder suspect escapes from Hinds Co. detention center; Source: Major Pete Luke

    A Hinds County inmate just escaped from the Raymond Detention Center. 

    More >>

    A Hinds County inmate just escaped from the Raymond Detention Center. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly