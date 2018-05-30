4 arrested after vehicles stolen from gym parking lot

Police are still searching for the man they say murdered his girlfriend in Georgia, and now there's a $10,000 reward being offered for his capture. Patrick Nolan, 43, is accused of killing Amber Holliman Saturday. Both grew up on the coast and moved to Georgia just a few years ago.More >>
A Hinds County inmate just escaped from the Raymond Detention Center.More >>
Two Georgia men and two juveniles are in custody after police say they stole several vehicles from the Planet Fitness parking lot on Hwy 90 in Ocean Springs.More >>
Seafood is synonymous with the Mississippi coast. And with the start of shrimp season just days away, what better time to reflect on the industry that helped shape our community. Meggan Gray shows us how the seafood industry helps make us South Mississippi Strong.More >>
The mother who initially told deputies her baby was abducted Tuesday, before the 11-month-old's body was found, is facing new charges in connection to the little girl's death.More >>
Sanofi, the maker of Ambien, fired back at Roseanne Barr who blamed her racist tweeting on taking Ambien.More >>
The fishing line was stretched across a rural stretch of road, and Alex Teston wasn't the first to run through it.More >>
The Dickson County Sheriff's Office is searching for the suspect, identified as Steven Wiggins, in the area of Bear Creek Valley Road and Tidwell Switch Road.More >>
Kay Weston posted on Facebook that she was eating at Buffalo Wild Wings in Lake Charles, Louisiana, when another customer received a receipt with a derogatory remark. "For Homeless F***! Let sit and get gross," was written across the top of the receipt, according to a photo she posted. "I LOVE YOU" is also hand-written on the receipt. WARNING: Graphic Language. Click HERE to see Weston's post. Buffalo Wild Wings is giving the customer free wings for a year,...More >>
Gottlieb said she showed her son's passport, but the agent wasn't satisfied and demanded a birth certificate.More >>
A four-year-old girl was killed after a shooting Tuesday night in LaPlace. The St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call about shots fired in the 100 block of Joe Parquet Circle.More >>
The explosion was reported at 7:31 a.m. Wednesday at the facility on Blue Sky Parkway.More >>
Michelle Levine has spent $20,000 fighting the defamation case and doesn't regret writing the review.More >>
Police say the parents had gotten into an argument, leading the boyfriend to get out of the car with the baby before the alleged attack.More >>
