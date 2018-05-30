4 arrested after vehicles stolen from gym parking lot

Shown left to right: Trebioun Juan Hunter, 19, of Douglasville, GA; and Shyceal Masean Best, 19, of Powder Springs, GA (Photo source: Ocean Springs Police Dept.)

Two Georgia men and two juveniles are in custody after police say they stole several vehicles from the Planet Fitness parking lot on Hwy 90 in Ocean Springs.

Pascagoula Police tell us it all started around 4 pm Tuesday when reports first came in about the stolen cars. The three car owners said they were working out when someone gained access to their keys and took off with their vehicles.

Ocean Springs investigators say the men took the keys from inside Planet Fitness, drove off, then used credit cards they found in the vehicles to make purchases at a local store.

About two hours later, an employee of the gym called police to let officers know a possible suspect was in Pascagoula, driving a gray Mercedes, with no tag.

Officers spotted a vehicle matching that description and tried to make a stop. But the driver sped off on the service drive, crashing the car into a utility pole at Chicot and 90.

A total of four suspects were arrested by Pascagoula Police, and all the missing vehicles have been found.

The two adults are being held the Ocean Springs Municipal Jail with no bond. Trebioun Juan Hunter, 19, of Douglasville, GA; and Shyceal Masean Best, 19, of Powder Springs, GA, are both charged with three counts of auto burglary, three counts motor vehicle theft, and two counts of credit card fraud.



The two juveniles are both being held at the Jackson County Youth Detention Center. They also face three counts of auto burglary, three counts of motor vehicle theft, and two counts of credit card fraud.

Investigators say this case is still under investigation, and more charges could be coming from other agencies in other states.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.