Waterspout spotted near Bay St. Louis - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Waterspout spotted near Bay St. Louis

By WLOX First Alert Weather Team
Connect
By Wesley Williams, Meteorologist
Connect
Waterspout spotted near Bay St. Louis on Wednesday morning Waterspout spotted near Bay St. Louis on Wednesday morning
Waterspout near Bay St. Louis Waterspout near Bay St. Louis
Waterspout near Bay St. Louis Waterspout near Bay St. Louis
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

Showers and thunderstorms developed along the Mississippi Gulf Coast on Wednesday morning.

A waterspout spawned from one of the storms near Bay St. Louis around 7:20 AM Central Time.

Viewers relayed photos, videos, and reports of the waterspout to WLOX via social media and the WLOX First Alert Weather App.

No damage or injuries have been reported as a result of the waterspout.

"Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible across coastal Mississippi as some showers associated with the southern side of Alberto pull across South Mississippi while Alberto and its remnants continue moving inland to the north. Today's thunderstorms may train over the same areas causing localized flooding of roads, low-lying and poor drainage areas," stated a Wednesday forecast from the WLOX First Alert Weather team.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly