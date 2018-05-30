Mississippi Gulf Coast Bulldogs dedicated National NJCAA Golf Championship to coach Tommy Snell

Coach Tommy Snell and his Mississippi Gulf Coast Bulldogs golf team reached the top of the mountain last week coming from behind to claim the NJCAA Division II men's title by one stroke over Meridian.

It's the first national title for coach Snell...who led his team to a second-place finish in the 2017 national championship.

Jackson Wedgeworth, Brice Wilkinson, Carter Nicholson, Colby Blake and Colby Entriken were all named to the All-American team. Assistant coach Brad Thornton says the Bulldog players dedicated the win to coach Snell.

Coach Thornton said, "This year was a lot different. We happen to be peaking at the right time. We had a great group of guys, great team chemistry this year, that allowed us to put forth great rounds to finish this tournament and we came out one shot ahead of Meridian, a great team, great coaching staff. You know we battled with them all year and to defeat them by that shot, to put coach Snell over the top and get him that championship made it little more sweet."

Wedgeworth finished 5-under in a tie for fourth place. Wilkinson tied for sixth at 3-under.

Assistant coach Thornton was recently named the new head golf coast at Stone High. His dad, Bruce, is the Biloxi Lady Indians softball head coach and previously coached at George County High School.

Patrick Clay of WLOX will have more on the Bulldogs national championship on Thursday night at 10 on WLOX News Now.

