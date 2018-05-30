$10,000 reward offered for man suspected of killing coast woman in Georgia

Patrick Nolan is wanted for murder and arson and could be hiding in South Mississippi right now. (Photo Source: Sandy Springs Police Dept.)

Police are still searching for the man they say murdered his girlfriend in Georgia, and now there's a $10,000 reward being offered for his capture. Patrick Nolan, 43, is accused of killing Amber Holliman. The 39-year-old's body was found Saturday inside her burning home. Investigators believe Nolan shot her and left her to burn.

Arrest warrants have been obtained charging Nolan with murder, aggravated assault with intent to murder and first-degree arson. Both Nolan and Holliman grew up on the coast. Friends said the two moved to Georgia just a few years ago.

News of Amber Holliman's murder has sent shock waves through her family, friends, and those who work in the coast food and beverage industry. It’s an industry she made her career. Robbie Mason's friendship with the Mercy Cross graduate began in 2003 when they worked as bartenders at Adventures Pub and Spirits when it was located at Howard Avenue.

"She was an amazing, amazing woman. She was very caring, very giving. She was very forgiving. She would do anything to help anyone at any time,” said Mason.

Mason said Holliman was a busy, single mom, who raised her daughter on her own. But he said she still made time to help him through a painful loss in his life.

"When I first met her it was a hard time in my life and she was always there and made sure I had things that I needed and was okay,” said Mason.

Aaron Raymond recalls trivia nights with Holliman. It's was her strong will that stands out most to him.

"Witty, funny, clever, very intelligent. She could hold a conversation with anybody about anything. Some people can just be a listener, but some people can give you things to think about and that was the way she was at communicating,” said Aaron Raymond.

Mason and Raymond said she was well liked by her co-workers and regulars and they said she had a close-knit circle of friends. But they said they never really knew Patrick Nolan, who is the man they say she started dating about seven years ago.

"He just seemed to be a shady character. Someone you would never trust with anything. She would never give up on anyone. I guess that was her undoing in the end,” said Mason.

Mason and Raymond are reminiscing about the good times. There's no way they'll ever let her memory be forgotten.

"I hope to see her again someday,” said Raymond.

"I love you. You're going to be missed,” said Mason.

Police said Nolan could be driving a blue 2006 Ford Explorer with a Georgia tag number PYZ1420. According to reports out of Georgia, his last known location was in southern Louisiana on Saturday afternoon.

Patrick Nolan has ties in Mississippi, Colorado, and Florida. If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call your local authorities or the Sandy Springs Police Department at (770) 551-3300. (Photo source: Sandy Springs Police Dept.)

Copyright WLOX 2018. All rights reserved.