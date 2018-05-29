Biloxi Shuckers drop 11-1 decision to Mississippi Braves at MGM Park Tuesday night

The Southern League South Division leading Biloxi Shuckers held a 7-game lead over the third place Mississippi Braves before game one of the five-game series at MGM Park Tuesday night. That lead is down to 6 games following a convincing 11-1 victory by the Braves.

Thomas Jankins (L, 6-3) started the game for the Shuckers and the Braves wasted no time in getting on the scoreboard. Mississippi scored three runs in the top of the first. Daniel Lockhart led off the game with a triple down the right field line. He scored on a ground out to second base off the bat of Alay Lago.

Alex Jackson singled into left field. His hit plated two more runs as Tyler Neslony and Tyler Marlette galloped home.

Mississippi added six runs in the top of the fourth inning. Leading 4-0, Lago drove the ball into left field that scored Taylor Murphy. Neslony followed with a double into deep right center field, Lockhart and Lago raced home and it was 7-0.

Jankins would give up 8 runs on 8 hits in 3 2/3 innings.

The crowd of 1,784 didn't have much to get excited about. Biloxi scored its lone run in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Braves pitcher Kyle Wright (W, 3-5) kept the Shuckers off-balance for most of the game. He gave up one run on three hits with six strikeouts.

Game two of the five-game series is set for 6:35 p.m. Wednesday at MGM Park.

