Starbucks opens the door for important discussions regarding rac - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Starbucks opens the door for important discussions regarding race and discrimination

By Ray Price, Reporter
Connect
Starbucks closed more than 8,000 locations May 29th for racial sensitivity training (Source: WLOX) Starbucks closed more than 8,000 locations May 29th for racial sensitivity training (Source: WLOX)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

At 2:30 p.m. the popular cafe shut down to train its employees how to handle the sensitive topic of racial bias. 

Not everyone was happy that they couldn't get their afternoon caffeine fix on Tuesday, but others are hoping that the racial bias training at Starbucks is a step in the right direction. 

"It’s my prayer that all of us can sacrifice five hours, or a cup of coffee, or a latte, or even a strawberry refresher, like I like, in order that we may build this country to be better," said Jakavious Pickett, a Starbucks customer. 

There are businesses that already have diversity and inclusion policies implemented.

Mississippi Power is one of those companies. "It’s not just about what we do to serve our customers and to serve our employees, but it’s how we go about doing it," said Debbie Benefield. 

Wesley Cheek, a sociology professor at Tulane, says that businesses play a big part in how humans interact and go about their lives. "America is you know, a free market economy, so our businesses have a lot of power in our society," Cheek said.

By taking the time to close for a few hours, Starbucks is using its power to help break down structural issues having to do with race in America. 

"Businesses in America are a huge part of our social structure so if they can also confront the issue, of course it helps," Cheek added. 

In an open letter, Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz wrote that discussing race and discrimination is not an easy thing to do, but it's a discussion that must be had. He also said today's curriculum will be made available to the public. 

The company also changed its policy this month after two black men were arrested after waiting for a friend in a Philadelphia. The company now allows anyone to sit in the restaurant, regardless if they pay or not. 

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Mother who reported her baby abducted named primary suspect in child's death

    Mother who reported her baby abducted named primary suspect in child's death

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 8:38 PM EDT2018-05-30 00:38:45 GMT

    The mother told deputies she was walking to her mailbox carrying her 1-year-old daughter when a man in a gold and tan SUV pulled up and jumped out of the vehicle. The woman said the man then hit her twice, took her baby and drove away.

    More >>

    The mother told deputies she was walking to her mailbox carrying her 1-year-old daughter when a man in a gold and tan SUV pulled up and jumped out of the vehicle. The woman said the man then hit her twice, took her baby and drove away.

    More >>

  • Buffalo Wild Wings responds to derogatory remark on customer's receipt

    Buffalo Wild Wings responds to derogatory remark on customer's receipt

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 2:55 PM EDT2018-05-29 18:55:08 GMT
    (Source: Kay Weston / Facebook)(Source: Kay Weston / Facebook)

    Kay Weston posted on Facebook that she was eating at Buffalo Wild Wings in Lake Charles, Louisiana, when another customer received a receipt with a derogatory remark. "For Homeless F***! Let sit and get gross," was written across the top of the receipt, according to a photo she posted. "I LOVE YOU" is also hand-written on the receipt. WARNING: Graphic Language. Click HERE to see Weston's post. Buffalo Wild Wings is giving the customer free wings for a year,...

    More >>

    Kay Weston posted on Facebook that she was eating at Buffalo Wild Wings in Lake Charles, Louisiana, when another customer received a receipt with a derogatory remark. "For Homeless F***! Let sit and get gross," was written across the top of the receipt, according to a photo she posted. "I LOVE YOU" is also hand-written on the receipt. WARNING: Graphic Language. Click HERE to see Weston's post. Buffalo Wild Wings is giving the customer free wings for a year,...

    More >>
Powered by Frankly