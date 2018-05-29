Stranded tower worker rappels to safety in Biloxi

This tower is just behind the WLOX Studios. The crew used the WLOX News drone to take lines of equipment up to the worker. He then used the equipment to rappel down safely after being in the air for about three hours. (Photo source: WLOX)

A tower worker in Biloxi is safe tonight following several tense hours.

While attempting to perform maintenance work on the Alpha Media radio tower, the worker got stranded 140 feet up in the air. The hydraulic crane used to lift him up got stuck leaving him alone in the bucket.

This tower is just behind our TV station and the crew used a WLOX drone to take lines of equipment up to the worker. He then used the equipment to rappel down safely after being in the air for about three hours.

The man told us he's rappelled down from towers before as part of training, but this was the first time he had to do it to rescue himself.

