Man to serve two life sentences after setting ex-girlfriend on fire

A fiery case came to a close when a Pearl River County man pled guilty to trying to kill his ex-girlfriend by burning her alive.

Jerry Glenn Willis faces two life sentences and five extra years after he was declared guilty of attempted murder, kidnapping, and taking away a motor vehicle. The sentence was announced on May 29.

On Nov. 8, 2017, officers with the Poplarville Police Department and the Pearl River County Sheriff's Department were dispatched to Highway 11 North and Spring Hill Road. When officers arrived on scene, Stacey Franks, Willis' girlfriend at the time, with no shirt and severe burns all over her body. She reportedly suffered 3rd degree burns to 40 percent of her body.

She was immediately taken to the hospital and later a burn unit in Jackson. Franks told law enforcement that her ex-boyfriend, Willis, had been holding her hostage, poured gasoline on her and set her on fire.

When Willis fled the scene, authorities launched a nationwide manhunt. He was captured two days later in Monroe County, Arkansas by state police, who say Willis was found burning the SUV he took from his girlfriend when he was caught.

"The victim is still recovering from this heinous crime and will require further medical treatment. She has truly been permanently injured by this man," said District Attorney Hal Kittrel. "It is because of the immediate action by law enforcement in this case that Jerry Glenn Willis will spend the rest of his life in prison."

