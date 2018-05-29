Moss Point residents fed up with standing water in ditches near their homes

Alice Franklin has lived in the same home on Moss Point Avenue for more than 30 years.

She said for a while now, debris and trash has riddled her front yard. "Every time it rains in this area, trash builds up," she said.

It's not just trash. Over the weekend, an alligator made a pit stop. "About four feet long in the ditch over there," Alice said. "Snakes are plentiful here."

Alice isn't the only one. Alderman Sherwood Bradford said he gets calls daily from residents fed up with standing water in front of their homes. "Snakes and things coming up in people's yards. We just gotta get this done," Bradford said. "Some folks covers have caved in. We need to replace them. That's a full time maintenance ditch crew, and that's what I'm after."

Bradford thought the city had solved the problem after amending its contract with Clearwater Solutions about a month ago. He said crews are only working part time.

"One provision in the contract was for them to start a full time ditch and drainage crew," he added."I'm not happy with the progress of the ditch crew."

He took me out to Martin Street where standing water lined the road. "It takes two or three days sometimes and other times it just sits there, and then the mosquitoes come," Bradford said.

Mayor Mario King said Clearwater Solutions covers the entire city. He said when there's an issue with a ditch, it needs to be reported.

On Martin Street, crews have started digging ditches, but Bradford said they need to do more than just dig. "I want to see a progress report and a plan. Ditches has to have a plan. These ditches run to some kind of canal and they should have maps and they should have a design plan to get this water out this city," he said.

Mayor King said it's up to the aldermen to report drainage issues in the wards. He said residents can also file a report at City Hall. When that's done, Clearwater Solutions will add it to their list of jobs that need to get done.

