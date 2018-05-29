Gulfport man charged with growing marijuana at home

Austin Hester was charged with one count of cultivation of marijuana. (Photo Source: Gulfport Police)

Gulfport police arrested 23-year-old Austin Thomas Hester after reportedly finding marijuana plants at his home.

On May 25, officers said they were responding to a call on Marie Road in Gulfport when they spotted up to seven marijuana plants in the backyard. After getting a search warrant, detectives found a room used to grow marijuana inside the home. Hester was arrested and charged with allegedly growing marijuana.

He was served on his warrant at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center. His bond was set at $15,000 by Harrison County Justice Court Judge Brandon Ladner.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.