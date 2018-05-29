Market Street in Pascagoula will be paved in June - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Market Street in Pascagoula will be paved in June

Work will begin in June to pave Market Street beginning at Polk down to Buffett Beach (Photo Source: WLOX) Work will begin in June to pave Market Street beginning at Polk down to Buffett Beach (Photo Source: WLOX)
PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) -

Market Street in Pascagoula is getting a facelift. Work will begin in June to mill, pave and smooth Market from Polk Avenue down to Buffett Beach.

"It's not just about tourism. This is certainly something citizens will enjoy. Also, as we try to grow Pascagoula from an economic development standpoint, having that pretty smooth gateway down to our beautiful beach is very important," said Lauri Ellen Smith with the City of Pascagoula.

Crews will work overnight, 7 p.m.-7 a.m. Once the work gets underway, the city will have a better idea of when it will be completed.

Jackson County Supervisors Harris and Taylor played a big role in getting this project in the works.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

