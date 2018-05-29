Gulfport Police investigate stabbing - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Gulfport Police investigate stabbing

Gulfport Police responded to a call near the intersection of MLK Boulevard and Ohio Street where a man was reportedly stabbed. (Photo source: WLOX) Gulfport Police responded to a call near the intersection of MLK Boulevard and Ohio Street where a man was reportedly stabbed. (Photo source: WLOX)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

A stabbing investigation is unfolding in Gulfport. Investigators responded to a call near the intersection of MLK Boulevard and Ohio Street where a man was reportedly stabbed. 

Police say it's not clear where the altercation occurred that led to the man's injuries. 

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. So far, no one has been arrested.

