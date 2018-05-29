Gulfport Police investigate stabbing

Gulfport Police responded to a call near the intersection of MLK Boulevard and Ohio Street where a man was reportedly stabbed. (Photo source: WLOX)

A stabbing investigation is unfolding in Gulfport. Investigators responded to a call near the intersection of MLK Boulevard and Ohio Street where a man was reportedly stabbed.

Police say it's not clear where the altercation occurred that led to the man's injuries.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. So far, no one has been arrested.

