Georgia murder suspect may be hiding in South MS

A man wanted for murder and arson could be hiding in South Mississippi right now.

Sgt. Samuel Worsham with the Sandy Springs Police Department in Georgia reports investigators are looking for Patrick Nolan, 43. He's accused of killing Amber Holliman, 39, leaving her body inside their home then setting the house on fire Saturday.

"We got a call around 11:25 a.m. Saturday about a fire at 501 Hammond Drive in Sandy Springs," said Worsham. "When the firemen responded, they found a woman inside a room and didn't know at the time she had already died. They removed her from the house and performed life-saving measures, but it was too late."

That's when detectives were called.

"At first we just named Nolan as a person of interested because he was missing and so was his car and we wanted to talk to him. After more investigating, detectives determined he was responsible for her death."

Warrants were then obtained for murder, aggravated assault with intent to murder and arson in the first degree.

Worsham said Nolan may be driving a blue 2006 Ford Explorer with Georgia tag PYZ1420. According to Holliman's Facebook page, she's from the Biloxi/D’Iberville area.

Police report Nolan has ties in Mississippi, Colorado and Florida. If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Sandy Springs Police Department.

