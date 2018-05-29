Georgia murder suspect may be hiding in South MS

The MGCCC Bulldogs golf team ended an outstanding JUCO season by winning the 2018 NJCAA Division II National Championship last week in Foley, Alabama.More >>
After a five-game road trip, the Biloxi Shuckers returned home to MGM Park Tuesday night looking for another home win. It didn't happen as the Mississippi Braves opened the five-game series with an 11-1 victory.More >>
Starbucks closed more than 8,000 locations May 29th for racial sensitivity trainingMore >>
Debris and trash fill some ditches on the east side of Moss Point. Residents say they're fed up.More >>
After weeks of discussion, an oyster relay program has been approved by the Commission on Marine Resources.More >>
The mother told deputies she was walking to her mailbox carrying her 1-year-old daughter when a man in a gold and tan SUV pulled up and jumped out of the vehicle. The woman said the man then hit her twice, took her baby and drove away.More >>
Kay Weston posted on Facebook that she was eating at Buffalo Wild Wings in Lake Charles, Louisiana, when another customer received a receipt with a derogatory remark. "For Homeless F***! Let sit and get gross," was written across the top of the receipt, according to a photo she posted. "I LOVE YOU" is also hand-written on the receipt. WARNING: Graphic Language. Click HERE to see Weston's post. Buffalo Wild Wings is giving the customer free wings for a year,...More >>
