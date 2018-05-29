Georgia murder suspect may be hiding in South MS - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Georgia murder suspect may be hiding in South MS

By Cassie Archebelle, Executive Producer
Connect
A man wanted for murder and arson could be hiding in South Mississippi right now. (Photo Source: Sandy Springs Police Dept.) A man wanted for murder and arson could be hiding in South Mississippi right now. (Photo Source: Sandy Springs Police Dept.)
SANDY SPRINGS, GA (WLOX) -

A man wanted for murder and arson could be hiding in South Mississippi right now.

Sgt. Samuel Worsham with the Sandy Springs Police Department in Georgia reports investigators are looking for Patrick Nolan, 43. He's accused of killing Amber Holliman, 39, leaving her body inside their home then setting the house on fire Saturday.

"We got a call around 11:25 a.m. Saturday about a fire at 501 Hammond Drive in Sandy Springs," said Worsham. "When the firemen responded, they found a woman inside a room and didn't know at the time she had already died. They removed her from the house and performed life-saving measures, but it was too late."

That's when detectives were called.

"At first we just named Nolan as a person of interested because he was missing and so was his car and we wanted to talk to him. After more investigating, detectives determined he was responsible for her death."

Warrants were then obtained for murder, aggravated assault with intent to murder and arson in the first degree.

Worsham said Nolan may be driving a blue 2006 Ford Explorer with Georgia tag PYZ1420. According to Holliman's Facebook page, she's from the Biloxi/D’Iberville area.

Police report Nolan has ties in Mississippi, Colorado and Florida. If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Sandy Springs Police Department.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Mother who reported her baby abducted named primary suspect in child's death

    Mother who reported her baby abducted named primary suspect in child's death

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 8:38 PM EDT2018-05-30 00:38:45 GMT

    The mother told deputies she was walking to her mailbox carrying her 1-year-old daughter when a man in a gold and tan SUV pulled up and jumped out of the vehicle. The woman said the man then hit her twice, took her baby and drove away.

    More >>

    The mother told deputies she was walking to her mailbox carrying her 1-year-old daughter when a man in a gold and tan SUV pulled up and jumped out of the vehicle. The woman said the man then hit her twice, took her baby and drove away.

    More >>

  • Buffalo Wild Wings responds to derogatory remark on customer's receipt

    Buffalo Wild Wings responds to derogatory remark on customer's receipt

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 2:55 PM EDT2018-05-29 18:55:08 GMT
    (Source: Kay Weston / Facebook)(Source: Kay Weston / Facebook)

    Kay Weston posted on Facebook that she was eating at Buffalo Wild Wings in Lake Charles, Louisiana, when another customer received a receipt with a derogatory remark. "For Homeless F***! Let sit and get gross," was written across the top of the receipt, according to a photo she posted. "I LOVE YOU" is also hand-written on the receipt. WARNING: Graphic Language. Click HERE to see Weston's post. Buffalo Wild Wings is giving the customer free wings for a year,...

    More >>

    Kay Weston posted on Facebook that she was eating at Buffalo Wild Wings in Lake Charles, Louisiana, when another customer received a receipt with a derogatory remark. "For Homeless F***! Let sit and get gross," was written across the top of the receipt, according to a photo she posted. "I LOVE YOU" is also hand-written on the receipt. WARNING: Graphic Language. Click HERE to see Weston's post. Buffalo Wild Wings is giving the customer free wings for a year,...

    More >>
Powered by Frankly