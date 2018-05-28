West Ship Islands reopen after weekend storm threat

Gulf Islands National Seashore officials will reopen West Ship Island on Tuesday, May 29. (photo source: WLOX)

Gulf Islands National Seashore officials will reopen West Ship Island on Tuesday, May 29.

The first passenger ferry will leave from Biloxi at 10 a.m. Additional ferries will follow the regular schedule.

Cat, East Ship, Horn, West Petit Bois, and Petit Bois Islands will open Tuesday morning. The Davis Bayou Area and Campground were officially reopened Monday morning.



Gulf Islands National Seashore closed the barrier islands on Friday, May 25 and the Davis Bayou Area on Saturday evening ahead of Tropical Storm Alberto.

The storm tracked further east over the weekend, having little impact on the national seashore’s Mississippi areas. The National Park Service will begin opening the Florida areas of the national seashore on Tuesday as well.

