Deadly crime spree spanning two states, suspect at large

A crime spree spanning two states became even more bizarre when the suspects reportedly turned on each other. A manhunt is underway for the final suspect, who faces murder charges. The victims were his cohorts.

Investigators say four suspects set out on a crime spree. Only three made it out alive.

Devarian Edwards is on the run. Police say he will be charged with murder and attempted murder along with a laundry list of other crimes.

Officials say Edwards, Kyle Webb, Zavier Williams and Scieler McKenzie stole a car Thursday night in Pascagoula. They then reportedly carjacked a couple on Interstate 10 in Moss Point, taking off in their white Nissan Rogue, before robbing this Texaco at Main Street and Jefferson Avenue.

Employees there say the suspects shot through the glass door and jumped over the counter, stealing a shotgun, a bucket of money for scratch offs and the entire register.

Now this is where things turn. The four then continued on to Jackson, Alabama. Officials say they pulled into a vacant lot and got out of the car, and Edwards and Webb opened fire on Williams and McKenzie. Williams was able to escape unharmed, while McKenzie was found dead on Miller Street Friday morning.

Officials say Edwards and Webb took off in the Nissan. They reportedly rammed into a street sign and stopped long enough for Webb to jump out. He was captured by authorities and Edwards took off in the Nissan. It was found a short time later, but he wasn't inside.

Webb and Williams are in custody. Webb is charged with murder, attempted murder and discharging a firearm into an unoccupied vehicle. Williams is charged with receiving stolen property.

Investigators believe Edwards may be in Moss Point or Pascagoula. He is considered armed and extremely dangerous. If you spot him, give Crime Stoppers at call at 1-800-787-5898.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.