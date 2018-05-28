'Avenue of Flags' ceremony in Gautier honors military, first responders

It was packed for the Avenue of Flags ceremony in Gautier (photo source: WLOX)

Gautier residents Monday honored our military and first responders with an 'Avenue of Flags' ceremony. It was a packed house with military veterans and their families.

The event also honored the seven sailors who died on the USS Fitzgerald nearly a year ago.

Guest speaker Commander Jon Letourneau took the podium, thanking everyone for their service. He said it was a huge honor to speak at the event.

"It's something that I want to do and I have to do to show my appreciation for the fellow men and women that have come before me and the fallen soldiers, airmen, marines and sailors," he said.

This is the fifth year for the event.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.