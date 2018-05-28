76-year-old man killed in Memorial Day apartment fire

Memorial Day turned tragic for an elderly Biloxi man. Fire officials say they found his body in a bedroom at the Westwick Apartments just off Pass Road, after responding to a late morning apartment fire.

Apartment resident, Rancine Johnson, spotted the smoke at her apartment building as she was arriving home with her grandson shortly before noon. Johnson said she called 911 as soon as she could.

"We were pulling in I saw smoke coming out the outside of the window. I had to run to a neighbors to use a phone because mine was inside my apartment next door to where the fire was," she said.

Fire Chief Joe Boney confirmed that an elderly man's body was found in the apartment. "We entered the structure and found heavy smoke in the bedroom. We extinguished the fire and determined there was a fatality found in the bedroom," said Boney.

The news came as a shock to John Adams who was just returning home as the fire was being extinguished. He learned it was his apartment that was on fire; and that there was a fatality. He shouted in disbelief, "Someone's deceased? Oh my gosh!"

Authorities haven't released the name of the victim, but Adams feels sure it was his friend and roommate of eight years who died in the blaze. Adams stated, "He's my friend and it's a shock that he burned up in the fire."

Adams says had left earlier in the morning and was bringing lunch back for his friend. He also told WLOX that the 76 year old victim was a military veteran.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Investigators working now to determine what happened. Harrison County Coroner in route. pic.twitter.com/SvqyTsR8Qq — Jonathan Brannan (@JBrannanWLOX) May 28, 2018

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.