Soo Wee; Southern Miss sent to Arkansas for CWS regional

The Southern Miss baseball team walked out of MGM Park with the Conference USA championship trophy. Next weekend, the C-USA champs head to Fayetteville, Arkansas as the two-seed in the Arkansas regional. The Golden Eagles join Arkansas, Dallas Baptist and Oral Roberts in the double elimination region. Southern Miss plays Dallas Baptist Friday at 8:00 p.m. The winner of this bracket takes on the winner of the East Carolina regional. Southern Miss and Florida Atlantic are the only C-USA teams to make it into the College World Series' field of 64.

Ole Miss will host a regional. The top-seed Rebels welcome Tennessee Tech, Missouri State and St. Louis to Swayze Field. Ole Miss plays St. Louis first. That game is Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Oxford.

Mississippi State is the two-seed in the Florida State regional. That double elimination bracket includes the Bulldogs, the Seminoles, Oklahoma and Samford. The Bulldogs play the Sooners Friday at noon in Tallahassee.

Ten teams from the SEC made it into the tournament.

