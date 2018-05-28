Gov. Bryant gives moving Memorial Day speech

During Monday's ceremony, several speakers talk about the ultimate sacrifice paid by the men and women who fought and died for our freedom. (Photo Source: WLOX)

It was a powerful and moving Memorial Day service this morning at the Veterans Administration in Biloxi. During Monday's ceremony, several speakers talk about the ultimate sacrifice paid by the men and women who fought and died for our freedom.

Governor Phil Bryant, the guest speaker, spoke of a young Mississippi woman who died in the military training accident last year, leaving behind her young son. While speaking about her, the governor even choked up and received a standing ovation from the crowd of 200.

The event ended with a rousing rendition of God Bless America and the playing of taps.

