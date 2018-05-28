Davis Bayou reopens; barrier islands remain closed - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Davis Bayou reopens; barrier islands remain closed

By Cassie Archebelle, Executive Producer
Connect
The Davis Bayou Area will reopen Monday morning. (Photo Source: WLOX) The Davis Bayou Area will reopen Monday morning. (Photo Source: WLOX)
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) -

Gulf Islands National Seashore is reopening the Davis Bayou Area at 9 a.m. Monday. Park officials report the park's barrier islands will remain closed on Memorial Day.

The barrier islands, with the exception of West Ship Island, are expected to reopen Tuesday morning depending on conditions. The barrier islands were closed on Friday and the Davis Bayou area closed on Saturday evening ahead of Alberto.

The Davis Bayou Campground will also reopen today on a first-come, first-serve basis.  Park staff are working with www.recreation.gov to restart the reservation system and plan to begin honoring reservations on Tuesday if possible.  All campers should check-in at the park visitor center upon arrival before proceeding to the campground.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • One person dead after Biloxi apartment fire

    One person dead after Biloxi apartment fire

    Monday, May 28 2018 2:28 PM EDT2018-05-28 18:28:38 GMT
    A fire at a Biloxi apartment kills one person (Photo Source: WLOX News Now)A fire at a Biloxi apartment kills one person (Photo Source: WLOX News Now)

    WLOX News Now just confirmed one person died in a Biloxi apartment that caught on fire late Monday morning. Biloxi rescue teams rushed to an apartment complex on Stennis Drive a little before noon Monday. At least a dozen firefighters along with police and AMR technicians responded to the fire call. A WLOX News Now reporter on the scene says you can see smoke damage to the outside of one of the apartments.

    More >>

    WLOX News Now just confirmed one person died in a Biloxi apartment that caught on fire late Monday morning. Biloxi rescue teams rushed to an apartment complex on Stennis Drive a little before noon Monday. At least a dozen firefighters along with police and AMR technicians responded to the fire call. A WLOX News Now reporter on the scene says you can see smoke damage to the outside of one of the apartments.

    More >>

  • Soo Wee; Southern Miss sent to Arkansas for CWS regional

    Soo Wee; Southern Miss sent to Arkansas for CWS regional

    Monday, May 28 2018 1:32 PM EDT2018-05-28 17:32:11 GMT

    The Southern Miss baseball team walked out of MGM Park with the Conference USA championship trophy. Next weekend, the C-USA champs head to Fayetteville, Arkansas as the two-seed in the Arkansas regional. Ole Miss hosts a regional. The Rebels play St. Louis Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Oxford. Mississippi State is also in the College World Series. The Bulldogs play Oklahoma Friday at noon in the Florida State regional.

    More >>

    The Southern Miss baseball team walked out of MGM Park with the Conference USA championship trophy. Next weekend, the C-USA champs head to Fayetteville, Arkansas as the two-seed in the Arkansas regional. Ole Miss hosts a regional. The Rebels play St. Louis Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Oxford. Mississippi State is also in the College World Series. The Bulldogs play Oklahoma Friday at noon in the Florida State regional.

    More >>

  • Govt. Bryant gives moving Memorial Day speech

    Govt. Bryant gives moving Memorial Day speech

    Monday, May 28 2018 11:53 AM EDT2018-05-28 15:53:11 GMT
    During Monday's ceremony, several speakers talk about the ultimate sacrifice paid by the men and women who fought and died for our freedom. (Photo Source: WLOX)During Monday's ceremony, several speakers talk about the ultimate sacrifice paid by the men and women who fought and died for our freedom. (Photo Source: WLOX)

    It was a powerful and moving Memorial Day service this morning at the Veterans Administration in Biloxi. During Monday's ceremony, several speakers talk about the ultimate sacrifice paid by the men and women who fought and died for our freedom.

    More >>

    It was a powerful and moving Memorial Day service this morning at the Veterans Administration in Biloxi. During Monday's ceremony, several speakers talk about the ultimate sacrifice paid by the men and women who fought and died for our freedom.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly