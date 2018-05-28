Davis Bayou reopens; barrier islands remain closed

Gulf Islands National Seashore is reopening the Davis Bayou Area at 9 a.m. Monday. Park officials report the park's barrier islands will remain closed on Memorial Day.

The barrier islands, with the exception of West Ship Island, are expected to reopen Tuesday morning depending on conditions. The barrier islands were closed on Friday and the Davis Bayou area closed on Saturday evening ahead of Alberto.

The Davis Bayou Campground will also reopen today on a first-come, first-serve basis. Park staff are working with www.recreation.gov to restart the reservation system and plan to begin honoring reservations on Tuesday if possible. All campers should check-in at the park visitor center upon arrival before proceeding to the campground.

