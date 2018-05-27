No rain in sight for beachgoers in Pascagoula

The potential for a little rain couldn't stop sun lovers from soaking up the rays at Buffett Beach in Pascagoula Sunday.

Kim Haynes and her husband woke up Sunday morning in Pensacola. But seeing the possible washout from Alberto, they hit the road.

"It wasn't bad yet, but we knew what was coming. So we decided to leave," said Kim. "It was very nice, very calm. The wind was blowing a little bit. The sun wasn't shining yet but the more we came to Mississippi, it was sunny."

This is her first stop in Pascagoula.

"It's beautiful. I love it. I've been feeding the birds," she said.

Kim and her husband renewed their vows this weekend. They were planning to spend a few days in the sun in Florida. Alberto had different plans.

Skyler and Kingston Gregory had one goal: To get in the water.

"We're going to have fun at the beach and swim and make sand castles," Skyler said.

The potential for rainy weather sent them to the beach earlier in the day than expected. So they threw on sunscreen and life jackets and hit the water.

That seemed to be the plan for everyone: Blow up intertubes, float in the water, feed the seagulls, maybe a game of volleyball.

No one was too concerned with the potential bad weather. Instead, they enjoyed their memorial day weekend.

