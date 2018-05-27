No rain in sight for beachgoers in Pascagoula - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

No rain in sight for beachgoers in Pascagoula

Beachgoers hit the sand at Buffett Beach in Pascagoula (photo source: WLOX) Beachgoers hit the sand at Buffett Beach in Pascagoula (photo source: WLOX)
A group of guys plays volleyball at Buffett Beach in Pascagoula (photo source: WLOX) A group of guys plays volleyball at Buffett Beach in Pascagoula (photo source: WLOX)
PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) -

The potential for a little rain couldn't stop sun lovers from soaking up the rays at Buffett Beach in Pascagoula Sunday.

Kim Haynes and her husband woke up Sunday morning in Pensacola. But seeing the possible washout from Alberto, they hit the road.

"It wasn't bad yet, but we knew what was coming. So we decided to leave," said Kim. "It was very nice, very calm. The wind was blowing a little bit. The sun wasn't shining yet but the more we came to Mississippi, it was sunny."

This is her first stop in Pascagoula.

"It's beautiful. I love it. I've been feeding the birds," she said.

Kim and her husband renewed their vows this weekend. They were planning to spend a few days in the sun in Florida. Alberto had different plans.

Skyler and Kingston Gregory had one goal: To get in the water.

"We're going to have fun at the beach and swim and make sand castles," Skyler said.

The potential for rainy weather sent them to the beach earlier in the day than expected. So they threw on sunscreen and life jackets and hit the water.
That seemed to be the plan for everyone: Blow up intertubes, float in the water, feed the seagulls, maybe a game of volleyball.

No one was too concerned with the potential bad weather. Instead, they enjoyed their memorial day weekend.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • One person dead after Biloxi apartment fire

    One person dead after Biloxi apartment fire

    Monday, May 28 2018 2:28 PM EDT2018-05-28 18:28:38 GMT
    A fire at a Biloxi apartment kills one person (Photo Source: WLOX News Now)A fire at a Biloxi apartment kills one person (Photo Source: WLOX News Now)

    WLOX News Now just confirmed one person died in a Biloxi apartment that caught on fire late Monday morning. Biloxi rescue teams rushed to an apartment complex on Stennis Drive a little before noon Monday. At least a dozen firefighters along with police and AMR technicians responded to the fire call. A WLOX News Now reporter on the scene says you can see smoke damage to the outside of one of the apartments.

    More >>

    WLOX News Now just confirmed one person died in a Biloxi apartment that caught on fire late Monday morning. Biloxi rescue teams rushed to an apartment complex on Stennis Drive a little before noon Monday. At least a dozen firefighters along with police and AMR technicians responded to the fire call. A WLOX News Now reporter on the scene says you can see smoke damage to the outside of one of the apartments.

    More >>

  • Soo Wee; Southern Miss sent to Arkansas for CWS regional

    Soo Wee; Southern Miss sent to Arkansas for CWS regional

    Monday, May 28 2018 1:32 PM EDT2018-05-28 17:32:11 GMT

    The Southern Miss baseball team walked out of MGM Park with the Conference USA championship trophy. Next weekend, the C-USA champs head to Fayetteville, Arkansas as the two-seed in the Arkansas regional. Ole Miss hosts a regional. The Rebels play St. Louis Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Oxford. Mississippi State is also in the College World Series. The Bulldogs play Oklahoma Friday at noon in the Florida State regional.

    More >>

    The Southern Miss baseball team walked out of MGM Park with the Conference USA championship trophy. Next weekend, the C-USA champs head to Fayetteville, Arkansas as the two-seed in the Arkansas regional. Ole Miss hosts a regional. The Rebels play St. Louis Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Oxford. Mississippi State is also in the College World Series. The Bulldogs play Oklahoma Friday at noon in the Florida State regional.

    More >>

  • Govt. Bryant gives moving Memorial Day speech

    Govt. Bryant gives moving Memorial Day speech

    Monday, May 28 2018 11:53 AM EDT2018-05-28 15:53:11 GMT
    During Monday's ceremony, several speakers talk about the ultimate sacrifice paid by the men and women who fought and died for our freedom. (Photo Source: WLOX)During Monday's ceremony, several speakers talk about the ultimate sacrifice paid by the men and women who fought and died for our freedom. (Photo Source: WLOX)

    It was a powerful and moving Memorial Day service this morning at the Veterans Administration in Biloxi. During Monday's ceremony, several speakers talk about the ultimate sacrifice paid by the men and women who fought and died for our freedom.

    More >>

    It was a powerful and moving Memorial Day service this morning at the Veterans Administration in Biloxi. During Monday's ceremony, several speakers talk about the ultimate sacrifice paid by the men and women who fought and died for our freedom.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly