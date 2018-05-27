Conference USA baseball tournament played under sunny skies following shaky start

WLOX News Now just confirmed one person died in a Biloxi apartment that caught on fire late Monday morning. Biloxi rescue teams rushed to an apartment complex on Stennis Drive a little before noon Monday. At least a dozen firefighters along with police and AMR technicians responded to the fire call. A WLOX News Now reporter on the scene says you can see smoke damage to the outside of one of the apartments.More >>
The Southern Miss baseball team walked out of MGM Park with the Conference USA championship trophy. Next weekend, the C-USA champs head to Fayetteville, Arkansas as the two-seed in the Arkansas regional. Ole Miss hosts a regional. The Rebels play St. Louis Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Oxford. Mississippi State is also in the College World Series. The Bulldogs play Oklahoma Friday at noon in the Florida State regional.More >>
It was a powerful and moving Memorial Day service this morning at the Veterans Administration in Biloxi. During Monday's ceremony, several speakers talk about the ultimate sacrifice paid by the men and women who fought and died for our freedom.More >>
Gulf Islands National Seashore is reopening the Davis Bayou Area at 9 a.m. Monday. Park officials report the park's barrier islands will remain closed on Memorial Day.More >>
Alberto is on a course for Florida. And all of its significant impacts are expected to remain east of South Mississippi.More >>
The child’s father was detained for alleged parental neglect, the Associated Press reports.More >>
The altercation was caught on camera Friday. The McDonald's surveillance video shows the man demanding a refill on a cup of coffee from the manager, and she fills it.More >>
A Wisconsin woman says changing her diet helped her win her battle against breast cancer. Now, researchers at Harvard University want to know more about that diet.More >>
The event coordinator says the anthem is typically only played before the first game of the day, but going forward, they will play it at every game.More >>
The California businessman pleaded no contest to statutory rape of a 5-year-old girl. According to KTXL, he will not be required to register as a sex offender.More >>
The Richmond Police Department released body camera and surveillance camera footage on Friday of the shooting death of Marcus-David Peters.More >>
Ongoing eruptions in Kilauea's east rift zone are triggering ongoing concerns.More >>
A homeless man’s interaction with police at a fast food restaurant in South Carolina is going viral – for all the right reasons. Horry County Police officer CJ Mullinax bought a meal for a homeless man after police were called because he was asking people for scraps, said Victoria Paige Summer in her Facebook video post.More >>
An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."More >>
It's graduation day, a day Julian Richardson's mom has anticipated as long as she can remember.More >>
