Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

After taking an early 4 run lead on a pair of two-run home runs, the Golden Eagle defense was tasked with holding off a Florida Atlantic comeback in the Conference USA tournament championship game.

That comeback began in the 7th inning on a three-run home run but was quickly quieted as Gulfport's Daniel Keating helped get those runs back for USM in the bottom of the inning with an RBI single.

The Golden Eagles bullpen was able to prevent any more scares from FAU and the offense was able to add five more runs in the 8th inning including a two-run double by Keating.

Trent Driver closed the game out on the mound to bring a Conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory.

 

