Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

After taking an early 4 run lead on a pair of two-run home runs, the Golden Eagle defense was tasked with holding off a Florida Atlantic comeback in the Conference USA tournament championship game.
Two innings, two two-run homers.— Patrick Clay (@patrickclayTV) May 27, 2018
Southern Miss going in early and often in the C-USA Tournament Championship Game, quickly leading FAU 4-0. Crowd is loving it. @WLOX pic.twitter.com/uyuyjeyYMB
That comeback began in the 7th inning on a three-run home run but was quickly quieted as Gulfport's Daniel Keating helped get those runs back for USM in the bottom of the inning with an RBI single.
B7: Put another one on the scoreboard for @SouthernMissBSB! Keating singles into right and brings another runner across the plate!— Conference USA (@ConferenceUSA) May 27, 2018
FAU 3, USM 7 pic.twitter.com/lNFQ31OQcF
The Golden Eagles bullpen was able to prevent any more scares from FAU and the offense was able to add five more runs in the 8th inning including a two-run double by Keating.
Southern Miss puts up a FIVE spot in the eighth, and this one is all but official.— Patrick Clay (@patrickclayTV) May 27, 2018
The scene at MGM Park as USM leads 12-3, three outs away from clinching the championship pic.twitter.com/NZCf99CqVu
Trent Driver closed the game out on the mound to bring a Conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory.
Your 2018 @ConferenceUSA Champion @SouthernMissBSB @WLOX pic.twitter.com/dOnWPd3Oc9— Patrick Clay (@patrickclayTV) May 27, 2018
A raw, un-cut look at the final out and celebration of @SouthernMissBSB's 2018 Conference USA Tournament Championship (and me receiving a good 60% of that gatorade shower) @WLOX pic.twitter.com/fAAjpkHPi5— Patrick Clay (@patrickclayTV) May 27, 2018
FINAL: The Golden Eagles WIN IT ALL! Congratulations to @SouthernMissBSB! ?? ?? #CUSACHAMPS pic.twitter.com/DMfgvAQwy9— Conference USA (@ConferenceUSA) May 27, 2018
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.
After multiple weather delays early in the week, the Conference USA baseball tournament wrapped up Sunday with full stands.More >>
After multiple weather delays early in the week, the Conference USA baseball tournament wrapped up Sunday with full stands.More >>
The Rebels used a four run 7th to accomplish something that hasn't been done in 12 years. They beat LSU 9-1 to win their first SEC Baseball Tournament championship since 2006.More >>
The Rebels used a four run 7th to accomplish something that hasn't been done in 12 years. They beat LSU 9-1 to win their first SEC Baseball Tournament championship since 2006.More >>
Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.More >>
Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.More >>
Southern Miss found itself on the other side of the looking glass Saturday night at MGM Park. A year after the Golden Eagles rallied in the bottom of the ninth inning with a walk-off home run against Charlotte to force a win-or-go-home contest, the 49ers returned the favor on the fourth day of 2018 Conference USA Baseball Championship presented by The First.More >>
Southern Miss found itself on the other side of the looking glass Saturday night at MGM Park. A year after the Golden Eagles rallied in the bottom of the ninth inning with a walk-off home run against Charlotte to force a win-or-go-home contest, the 49ers returned the favor on the fourth day of 2018 Conference USA Baseball Championship presented by The First.More >>