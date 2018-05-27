Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

After taking an early 4 run lead on a pair of two-run home runs, the Golden Eagle defense was tasked with holding off a Florida Atlantic comeback in the Conference USA tournament championship game.

Two innings, two two-run homers.



Southern Miss going in early and often in the C-USA Tournament Championship Game, quickly leading FAU 4-0. Crowd is loving it. @WLOX pic.twitter.com/uyuyjeyYMB — Patrick Clay (@patrickclayTV) May 27, 2018

That comeback began in the 7th inning on a three-run home run but was quickly quieted as Gulfport's Daniel Keating helped get those runs back for USM in the bottom of the inning with an RBI single.

B7: Put another one on the scoreboard for @SouthernMissBSB! Keating singles into right and brings another runner across the plate!



FAU 3, USM 7 pic.twitter.com/lNFQ31OQcF — Conference USA (@ConferenceUSA) May 27, 2018

The Golden Eagles bullpen was able to prevent any more scares from FAU and the offense was able to add five more runs in the 8th inning including a two-run double by Keating.

Southern Miss puts up a FIVE spot in the eighth, and this one is all but official.



The scene at MGM Park as USM leads 12-3, three outs away from clinching the championship pic.twitter.com/NZCf99CqVu — Patrick Clay (@patrickclayTV) May 27, 2018

Trent Driver closed the game out on the mound to bring a Conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory.

A raw, un-cut look at the final out and celebration of @SouthernMissBSB's 2018 Conference USA Tournament Championship (and me receiving a good 60% of that gatorade shower) @WLOX pic.twitter.com/fAAjpkHPi5 — Patrick Clay (@patrickclayTV) May 27, 2018

