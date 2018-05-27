Jackson County emergency services standing down after latest Alberto advisory

It was stand down mode Sunday at the Jackson County Emergency Services office. Officials packed up following at 10 a.m. Alberto advisory.

Director Earl Etheridge said at one point Saturday however, it was all hands on deck. They considered going '24 hours.' He said that can get pretty hectic with water rescues and evacuations.

As of Sunday afternoon though, it was a different story. The emergency management offices in Pascagoula were empty.

Earl said it was a great drill for his team. He said luckily we didn't see that potential 15 inches of rain. But had we, they would have been prepared.

"Help us get the kinks out. See what did or didn't work," he said. "You always find a little something that needs to be tweaked. We'll do an after action and we'll talk about some things we might do a little different next time."

George County EMA officials say they're no longer in storm prep mode but they are keeping a close eye on the weather.

State emergency leaders agreed that Alberto was a great practice run as we head into the 2018 Hurricane Season.

“I am so proud of the preparations made by all our state agencies, counties and especially our team here at MEMA,” said Interim MEMA Director J.W. Ledbetter. “This was a great practice run for us, and I, along with Gov. Bryant are confident we are more than ready for the next tropical threat.”

