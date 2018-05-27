Jackson County emergency services standing down after latest Alb - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Jackson County emergency services standing down after latest Alberto advisory

Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX) Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)
Jackson County Emergency Services tracking Alberto (photo source: WLOX) Jackson County Emergency Services tracking Alberto (photo source: WLOX)
Jackson County Emergency Services offices empty following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX) Jackson County Emergency Services offices empty following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)
JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

It was stand down mode Sunday at the Jackson County Emergency Services office. Officials packed up following at 10 a.m. Alberto advisory.

Director Earl Etheridge said at one point Saturday however, it was all hands on deck. They considered going '24 hours.' He said that can get pretty hectic with water rescues and evacuations.

As of Sunday afternoon though, it was a different story. The emergency management offices in Pascagoula were empty.

Earl said it was a great drill for his team. He said luckily we didn't see that potential 15 inches of rain. But had we, they would have been prepared.

"Help us get the kinks out. See what did or didn't work," he said. "You always find a little something that needs to be tweaked. We'll do an after action and we'll talk about some things we might do a little different next time."

George County EMA officials say they're no longer in storm prep mode but they are keeping a close eye on the weather.

State emergency leaders agreed that Alberto was a great practice run as we head into the 2018 Hurricane Season. 

“I am so proud of the preparations made by all our state agencies, counties and especially our team here at MEMA,” said Interim MEMA Director J.W. Ledbetter. “This was a great practice run for us, and I, along with Gov. Bryant are confident we are more than ready for the next tropical threat.”

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • One person dead after Biloxi apartment fire

    A fire at a Biloxi apartment kills one person (Photo Source: WLOX News Now)A fire at a Biloxi apartment kills one person (Photo Source: WLOX News Now)

    WLOX News Now just confirmed one person died in a Biloxi apartment that caught on fire late Monday morning. Biloxi rescue teams rushed to an apartment complex on Stennis Drive a little before noon Monday. At least a dozen firefighters along with police and AMR technicians responded to the fire call. A WLOX News Now reporter on the scene says you can see smoke damage to the outside of one of the apartments.

  • Soo Wee; Southern Miss sent to Arkansas for CWS regional

    The Southern Miss baseball team walked out of MGM Park with the Conference USA championship trophy. Next weekend, the C-USA champs head to Fayetteville, Arkansas as the two-seed in the Arkansas regional. Ole Miss hosts a regional. The Rebels play St. Louis Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Oxford. Mississippi State is also in the College World Series. The Bulldogs play Oklahoma Friday at noon in the Florida State regional.

  • Govt. Bryant gives moving Memorial Day speech

    During Monday's ceremony, several speakers talk about the ultimate sacrifice paid by the men and women who fought and died for our freedom. (Photo Source: WLOX)During Monday's ceremony, several speakers talk about the ultimate sacrifice paid by the men and women who fought and died for our freedom. (Photo Source: WLOX)

    It was a powerful and moving Memorial Day service this morning at the Veterans Administration in Biloxi. During Monday's ceremony, several speakers talk about the ultimate sacrifice paid by the men and women who fought and died for our freedom.

