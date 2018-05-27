People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

Local fishermen were hitting their favorite hotspots and plenty of people were enjoying the beaches Sunday. (Photo source: WLOX)

As the forecasts changed for us in South Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air.

That's a little different than originally predicted. But the nice conditions didn't stop some people, like Shavon Morris, from getting prepared just in case.

"I'm keeping an eye on it, but you never know. It's nature. You can't predict nature," said Shavon Morris while filling sandbags in Gulfport.

While she was prepping, others were enjoying the beautiful weather while we had it. But beach vendor, Pat Piggott, was worried that it may have been too late.

"As far as our business goes, a lot of the damage has been done just by the forecast. People deciding to stay home rather than risk it. But it is what it is. At least we have some sunshine and it's not a tropical storm," said Piggott.

Local fishermen were hitting their favorite hotspots. Ed Reed from Long Beach hoped people would still come from out of town.

"I think people should get their Memorial Day in. You know, I'm out fishing today," said Reed.

So was the Hatcher family. Justin and his son, Tristan, took a chance and came down from north Mississippi.

"We kind of thought we'd be able to get out on the water, but I said as long as we come down here and get some seafood and go shopping at the outlets we'd be alright," he said.

It looked like taking the chance on the weather paid off for a day on the water, and Justin was hoping for even better luck on the end of his hook.

"Just hoping I'll catch that big one," he said.

