People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX) It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)
As the forecasts changed for us in South Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. (Photo source: WLOX) As the forecasts changed for us in South Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. (Photo source: WLOX)
Local fishermen were hitting their favorite hotspots and plenty of people were enjoying the beaches Sunday. (Photo source: WLOX) Local fishermen were hitting their favorite hotspots and plenty of people were enjoying the beaches Sunday. (Photo source: WLOX)
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

As the forecasts changed for us in South Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air.

That's a little different than originally predicted. But the nice conditions didn't stop some people, like Shavon Morris, from getting prepared just in case.

"I'm keeping an eye on it, but you never know. It's nature. You can't predict nature," said Shavon Morris while filling sandbags in Gulfport.

While she was prepping, others were enjoying the beautiful weather while we had it. But beach vendor, Pat Piggott, was worried that it may have been too late.

"As far as our business goes, a lot of the damage has been done just by the forecast. People deciding to stay home rather than risk it. But it is what it is. At least we have some sunshine and it's not a tropical storm," said Piggott.

Local fishermen were hitting their favorite hotspots. Ed Reed from Long Beach hoped people would still come from out of town.

"I think people should get their Memorial Day in. You know, I'm out fishing today," said Reed.

So was the Hatcher family. Justin and his son, Tristan, took a chance and came down from north Mississippi.

"We kind of thought we'd be able to get out on the water, but I said as long as we come down here and get some seafood and go shopping at the outlets we'd be alright," he said.

It looked like taking the chance on the weather paid off for a day on the water, and Justin was hoping for even better luck on the end of his hook.

"Just hoping I'll catch that big one," he said.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • One person dead after Biloxi apartment fire

    One person dead after Biloxi apartment fire

    Monday, May 28 2018 2:28 PM EDT2018-05-28 18:28:38 GMT
    A fire at a Biloxi apartment kills one person (Photo Source: WLOX News Now)A fire at a Biloxi apartment kills one person (Photo Source: WLOX News Now)

    WLOX News Now just confirmed one person died in a Biloxi apartment that caught on fire late Monday morning. Biloxi rescue teams rushed to an apartment complex on Stennis Drive a little before noon Monday. At least a dozen firefighters along with police and AMR technicians responded to the fire call. A WLOX News Now reporter on the scene says you can see smoke damage to the outside of one of the apartments.

    More >>

    WLOX News Now just confirmed one person died in a Biloxi apartment that caught on fire late Monday morning. Biloxi rescue teams rushed to an apartment complex on Stennis Drive a little before noon Monday. At least a dozen firefighters along with police and AMR technicians responded to the fire call. A WLOX News Now reporter on the scene says you can see smoke damage to the outside of one of the apartments.

    More >>

  • Soo Wee; Southern Miss sent to Arkansas for CWS regional

    Soo Wee; Southern Miss sent to Arkansas for CWS regional

    Monday, May 28 2018 1:32 PM EDT2018-05-28 17:32:11 GMT

    The Southern Miss baseball team walked out of MGM Park with the Conference USA championship trophy. Next weekend, the C-USA champs head to Fayetteville, Arkansas as the two-seed in the Arkansas regional. Ole Miss hosts a regional. The Rebels play St. Louis Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Oxford. Mississippi State is also in the College World Series. The Bulldogs play Oklahoma Friday at noon in the Florida State regional.

    More >>

    The Southern Miss baseball team walked out of MGM Park with the Conference USA championship trophy. Next weekend, the C-USA champs head to Fayetteville, Arkansas as the two-seed in the Arkansas regional. Ole Miss hosts a regional. The Rebels play St. Louis Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Oxford. Mississippi State is also in the College World Series. The Bulldogs play Oklahoma Friday at noon in the Florida State regional.

    More >>

  • Govt. Bryant gives moving Memorial Day speech

    Govt. Bryant gives moving Memorial Day speech

    Monday, May 28 2018 11:53 AM EDT2018-05-28 15:53:11 GMT
    During Monday's ceremony, several speakers talk about the ultimate sacrifice paid by the men and women who fought and died for our freedom. (Photo Source: WLOX)During Monday's ceremony, several speakers talk about the ultimate sacrifice paid by the men and women who fought and died for our freedom. (Photo Source: WLOX)

    It was a powerful and moving Memorial Day service this morning at the Veterans Administration in Biloxi. During Monday's ceremony, several speakers talk about the ultimate sacrifice paid by the men and women who fought and died for our freedom.

    More >>

    It was a powerful and moving Memorial Day service this morning at the Veterans Administration in Biloxi. During Monday's ceremony, several speakers talk about the ultimate sacrifice paid by the men and women who fought and died for our freedom.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly