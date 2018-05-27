Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

WLOX News Now just confirmed one person died in a Biloxi apartment that caught on fire late Monday morning. Biloxi rescue teams rushed to an apartment complex on Stennis Drive a little before noon Monday. At least a dozen firefighters along with police and AMR technicians responded to the fire call. A WLOX News Now reporter on the scene says you can see smoke damage to the outside of one of the apartments.More >>
The Southern Miss baseball team walked out of MGM Park with the Conference USA championship trophy. Next weekend, the C-USA champs head to Fayetteville, Arkansas as the two-seed in the Arkansas regional. Ole Miss hosts a regional. The Rebels play St. Louis Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Oxford. Mississippi State is also in the College World Series. The Bulldogs play Oklahoma Friday at noon in the Florida State regional.
It was a powerful and moving Memorial Day service this morning at the Veterans Administration in Biloxi. During Monday's ceremony, several speakers talk about the ultimate sacrifice paid by the men and women who fought and died for our freedom.
Gulf Islands National Seashore is reopening the Davis Bayou Area at 9 a.m. Monday. Park officials report the park's barrier islands will remain closed on Memorial Day.
Alberto is on a course for Florida. And all of its significant impacts are expected to remain east of South Mississippi.
