Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management ar - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File) Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)
MISSISSIPPI (AP/WLOX) -

In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

The Clarion-Ledger reports hog populations are increasing on some of those areas. Russ Walsh, the executive staff officer for the Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, says the trapping recommendation grew from public interest and will help the department's own trapping efforts.

How, where and when public trapping will be allowed has yet to be determined.

Wild hogs are an invasive species and have become a nightmare for some farmers and land managers. Food plots and crops are destroyed and the costs add up. According to the Mississippi State University Extension Service, wild hogs cause roughly $1.5 billion in damage in the United States annually.

Information from: The Clarion-Ledger, http://www.clarionledger.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • One person dead after Biloxi apartment fire

    One person dead after Biloxi apartment fire

    Monday, May 28 2018 2:28 PM EDT2018-05-28 18:28:38 GMT
    A fire at a Biloxi apartment kills one person (Photo Source: WLOX News Now)A fire at a Biloxi apartment kills one person (Photo Source: WLOX News Now)

    WLOX News Now just confirmed one person died in a Biloxi apartment that caught on fire late Monday morning. Biloxi rescue teams rushed to an apartment complex on Stennis Drive a little before noon Monday. At least a dozen firefighters along with police and AMR technicians responded to the fire call. A WLOX News Now reporter on the scene says you can see smoke damage to the outside of one of the apartments.

    More >>

    WLOX News Now just confirmed one person died in a Biloxi apartment that caught on fire late Monday morning. Biloxi rescue teams rushed to an apartment complex on Stennis Drive a little before noon Monday. At least a dozen firefighters along with police and AMR technicians responded to the fire call. A WLOX News Now reporter on the scene says you can see smoke damage to the outside of one of the apartments.

    More >>

  • Soo Wee; Southern Miss sent to Arkansas for CWS regional

    Soo Wee; Southern Miss sent to Arkansas for CWS regional

    Monday, May 28 2018 1:32 PM EDT2018-05-28 17:32:11 GMT

    The Southern Miss baseball team walked out of MGM Park with the Conference USA championship trophy. Next weekend, the C-USA champs head to Fayetteville, Arkansas as the two-seed in the Arkansas regional. Ole Miss hosts a regional. The Rebels play St. Louis Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Oxford. Mississippi State is also in the College World Series. The Bulldogs play Oklahoma Friday at noon in the Florida State regional.

    More >>

    The Southern Miss baseball team walked out of MGM Park with the Conference USA championship trophy. Next weekend, the C-USA champs head to Fayetteville, Arkansas as the two-seed in the Arkansas regional. Ole Miss hosts a regional. The Rebels play St. Louis Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Oxford. Mississippi State is also in the College World Series. The Bulldogs play Oklahoma Friday at noon in the Florida State regional.

    More >>

  • Govt. Bryant gives moving Memorial Day speech

    Govt. Bryant gives moving Memorial Day speech

    Monday, May 28 2018 11:53 AM EDT2018-05-28 15:53:11 GMT
    During Monday's ceremony, several speakers talk about the ultimate sacrifice paid by the men and women who fought and died for our freedom. (Photo Source: WLOX)During Monday's ceremony, several speakers talk about the ultimate sacrifice paid by the men and women who fought and died for our freedom. (Photo Source: WLOX)

    It was a powerful and moving Memorial Day service this morning at the Veterans Administration in Biloxi. During Monday's ceremony, several speakers talk about the ultimate sacrifice paid by the men and women who fought and died for our freedom.

    More >>

    It was a powerful and moving Memorial Day service this morning at the Veterans Administration in Biloxi. During Monday's ceremony, several speakers talk about the ultimate sacrifice paid by the men and women who fought and died for our freedom.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly