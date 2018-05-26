Moss Point Police searching for 'armed & dangerous' man - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Moss Point Police searching for 'armed & dangerous' man

Moss Point Police are warning Devarian Raheem Edwards should be considered armed and extremely dangerous. (Photo source: WLOX) Moss Point Police are warning Devarian Raheem Edwards should be considered armed and extremely dangerous. (Photo source: WLOX)
MOSS POINT, MS (WLOX) -

A man police believe was involved in a multi-state crime spree that started with an auto theft and ended with capital murder is still on the run. And they're warning Devarian Raheem Edwards should be considered armed and extremely dangerous. The 21-year-old from Moss Point is known to hang out in the Moss Point and Pascagoula area. 

Investigators believe he and three other men were involved in an armed carjacking early Friday morning at the intersection of Interstate 10 and Highway 63. Just after 2am, a man and woman were carjacked at gunpoint on the I-10 Exit 69 westbound entrance ramp. 

The victims weren't harmed. They told police they were stopped on the entrance ramp and switching drivers to finish their travels to Houston, TX when three or four men walked up with guns and forced them out of their Nissan Rouge. The carjackers then took off headed west on I-10. The stolen vehicle was recovered later that same day in Pascagoula. 

Starting with that investigation, detectives from numerous agencies were able to piece together a crime spree involving the same four suspects. They believe it started late Thursday night with a vehicle theft in Pascagoula, then continued with the armed carjacking and a commercial burglary in Moss Point, followed up by an armed robbery and kidnapping in Jackson County, and ending in the city of Jackson, Alabama with capital murder. 

Police say one of the suspects, Scieler McKenzie of Gautier, died. Two others - Kyle Webb of Pascagoula and Zavier Williams of Jackson, AL - were apprehended and charged with armed carjacking and burglary.  The final suspect, Devarian Edwards, is still at large. 

If you've seen Edwards or have any information about this crime spree, call Detective Mark Peters or the Moss Point Police Department at (228) 475-1711. You may also contact Crime Stoppers at (800) 787-5898 or visit the Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers website at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.      

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

