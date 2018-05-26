Campers told to vacate Gulf Islands National Seashore ahead of A - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Campers told to vacate Gulf Islands National Seashore ahead of Alberto

Campers at Gulf Islands National Seashore were told to vacate Saturday due to potential bad weather from Alberto (photo source: WLOX) Campers at Gulf Islands National Seashore were told to vacate Saturday due to potential bad weather from Alberto (photo source: WLOX)
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) -

Gulf Islands National Seashore is shutting down ahead of any potential thunderstorms associated with Alberto.

Campers were given a time limit and told to pack up and leave before they see any traces of Alberto. As of 10 a.m., less than a dozen travelers remained at the campsite, which is normally packed on the weekends. With this being a holiday weekend, even more tourists set up shop in Ocean Springs.

The Ruth family drove over from Keesler Air Force Base to spend a few days together this holiday weekend. Now, they're headed back home.

"We were going to stay here for four days then it went down to two days. But since we heard about the storm we're just going to stay here one day," said Aidan Ruth.

"I'm upset because I love being outdoors and it's so nice out and I'm just an outdoors person," added Alecea Ruth.

Park security gave campers until 5 p.m. Saturday to pack up and head out. On what was expected to be a busy holiday weekend, tourists are forced to find somewhere else to go.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  Jackson County emergency services standing down after latest Alberto advisory

    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:05 PM EDT
    It was stand down mode Sunday at the Jackson County Emergency Services office. Officials packed up following at 10 a.m. Alberto advisory.

  People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:22 PM EDT
    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

  President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT
    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

