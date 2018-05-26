Campers told to vacate Gulf Islands National Seashore ahead of Alberto

Campers at Gulf Islands National Seashore were told to vacate Saturday due to potential bad weather from Alberto (photo source: WLOX)

Gulf Islands National Seashore is shutting down ahead of any potential thunderstorms associated with Alberto.

Campers were given a time limit and told to pack up and leave before they see any traces of Alberto. As of 10 a.m., less than a dozen travelers remained at the campsite, which is normally packed on the weekends. With this being a holiday weekend, even more tourists set up shop in Ocean Springs.

The Ruth family drove over from Keesler Air Force Base to spend a few days together this holiday weekend. Now, they're headed back home.

"We were going to stay here for four days then it went down to two days. But since we heard about the storm we're just going to stay here one day," said Aidan Ruth.

"I'm upset because I love being outdoors and it's so nice out and I'm just an outdoors person," added Alecea Ruth.

Gulf Islands National Seashore is shutting down ahead of any potential thunderstorms from #Alberto Campers told they have to vacate by 5PM. pic.twitter.com/hQ68ELaaGB — Taren Reed (@TarenWLOX) May 26, 2018

Park security gave campers until 5 p.m. Saturday to pack up and head out. On what was expected to be a busy holiday weekend, tourists are forced to find somewhere else to go.

