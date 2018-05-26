TRAFFIC ALERT: Popps Ferry Bridge back open

Popps Ferry Bridge is at a standstill due to a malfunction with the crossing arms. (Source: File)

Popps Ferry Bridge in Biloxi is back open after closing temporarily Saturday afternoon.

Authorities said the crossing bars at the bridge's span were stuck in the down position, preventing traffic from flowing.

Among those stuck in traffic at the Popps Ferry Bridge were multiple D'Iberville High graduates, trying to get to their commencement ceremony at 2 p.m. at the Coast Coliseum.

