Man accused of shooting his wife at Jackson County home

Reginald Warren is accused of shooting his wife multiple times at their Big Point home. (Source: Jackson County Sheriff's Office)

A Jackson County woman is recovering after being shot late Friday night at her Big Point home. According to authorities, the woman said her husband shot her.

It happened around on Rayford Shumock Road in the Big Point community, which is an unincorporated area of Moss Point just north of I-10. Authorities say the victim called 911 just before 10 p.m., saying her husband had shot her.

Sheriff Mike Ezell said when deputies arrived, they found that the woman had been shot several times. She was air-lifted to USA Medical Center in Mobile for medical treatment, however, authorities say her injuries were non-life-threatening.

Jackson County Sheriff's deputies arrested 66-year old Reginald Warren, charging him with felony domestic violence aggravated assault. Warren was taken into custody without incident. He is being held at Jackson County Adult Detention Center without bond.

