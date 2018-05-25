Fun things to do this holiday weekend in spite of the rain

An arcade is one of many indoor choices for people at Margaritaville (Source: WLOX)

It's a rainy weekend along the Gulf Coast, with South Mississippi expecting to see Sub-Tropical Storm Alberto pass through late Sunday and into Monday. Being stuck inside because of the rain is no way to spend your Memorial Day holiday.

Fortunately, there are plenty of family-fun activities across the coast that include a roof.

Margaritaville Resort has plenty of inside activities, including an arcade, roller coaster, and rock climbing, for anyone looking to take their fun indoors.

"We have plenty to do outdoors but we also have plenty to do indoors," said Joe Farruggio, COO of Margaritaville. "We're here we're open for business we are expecting a great weekend."

Visit Mississippi Gulf Coast CEO Milton Segarra says that the diverse attractions in the area, and their locations, withstand the impact of storms.

"The hurricane season will be there, I mean we're going to be prepared but regardless, but we have a phenomenal destination people can come and enjoy," said Segarra.

A few outdoor businesses are not closing their doors this weekend either. Gulf Islands Water Park will be open for guests to spend the day.

"Our plan every day is to be open simply because we don't know what the storm is going to do," said the park's general manager Mark Moore. "It's a little early to tell."

Moore knows that people, especially kids, don't want to be disappointed during the summer because of a few rain clouds.

"Sometimes people are here on vacation and this is the day they can come and they're planning on being here and if we can be open and get in some fun for them that's were all about," said Moore

The park will be monitoring the weather and will shut down if conditions become more serious.

The Institute for Marine Mammal Studies will also be open as another indoor getaway from Alberto. Other ideas for places to go include museums, movie theaters,

