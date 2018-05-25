Gulfport sex offender may have added your picture to his collection

When police asked James Andrew Kenny, 46, why he was taking pictures of women he didn't know, he said they were "for his personal sexual interests." (Photo source: Gulfport Police Dept.)

Have you seen this man following you around the Crossroads Mall area in Gulfport? If so, you may be disturbed to find out he's a registered sex offender who police say admitted to taking pictures of women for his personal use.

Gulfport Police say they received several complaints about a man taking pictures and following women around in stores. When police asked James Andrew Kenny, 46, why he was taking the pictures, he told them they were "for his personal sexual interests."

Kenny was charged with a misdemeanor - disturbance of the public peace. After being arrested without incident at his home in the 12100 block of Five Oaks Drive, he was taken to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center. His bond was set at $1,000.

Investigators did take Kenny's electronic devices when he was arrested, and they're currently being reviewed for any criminal activity.

Gulfport Police say they've found reports on social media of Kenny's involvement in similar activity at other Gulfport locations. If you have any information you'd like to share with investigators, call the Gulfport Police Department at (228) 868-5959.

