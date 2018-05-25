Three injured when armored truck, garbage truck collide on Hwy 2 - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Three injured when armored truck, garbage truck collide on Hwy 26

A wreck in Stone County involving a garbage truck and an armored truck sent three people to the hospital with minor injuries Friday afternoon. (Photo source: Wiggins Fire Dept.)
The accident happened just before 4 pm on Highway 26 West, about a mile outside the Wiggins city limits. (Photo source: Wiggins Fire Dept.)
Two of the three people inside the armored truck were injured and one of the two people in the garbage truck was hurt. (Photo source: Wiggins Fire Dept.)
Wiggins Fire Chief Jody Hatten it was raining at the time of the accident. (Photo source: Wiggins Fire Dept.)
The trucks did not collide head-on but both ended up off the road. (Photo source: Scott Ford)
STONE COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

A wreck in Stone County involving a garbage truck and an armored truck sent three people to the hospital with minor injuries Friday afternoon. The accident happened just before 4 pm on Highway 26 West, about a mile outside the Wiggins city limits. 

Wiggins Fire Chief Jody Hatten it was raining at the time of the accident. Hatten said it appeared the driver of the Waste Management truck lost control and swerved into a Loomis armored truck, which was traveling in the opposite lane. Hatten said the trucks did not collide head-on but both ended up off the road; the Loomis truck flipped. 

Two of the three people inside the armored truck were injured and one of the two people in the garbage truck was hurt. 

The Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Stone County Sheriff's Department will be on the scene directing traffic until the wreck is cleared. Hatten said traffic is moving slowly and might have to be detoured when the wreckers arrive.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

