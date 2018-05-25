Investigators searching for George Co. couple after stolen property is found

Jewel Smith Lyons, 29, is wanted in connection with a burglary. She also sometimes uses the last name Grawet. Robert Christopher Blankinchip, 31, is wanted for questioning. (Photo source: George County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators in George County are looking for a couple after a large amount of stolen property was found at a home where they were living.

Jewel Smith Lyons, 29, is wanted in connection with a burglary. She also sometimes uses the last name Grawet. Robert Christopher Blankinchip, 31, is wanted for questioning.

George County sheriff's deputies were investigating a residential burglary that happened Tuesday, May 22, in the Agricola Community when they received an anonymous tip. That tip led them to search a nearby residence where they found the stolen property. That home was previously occupied by Jewel Lyons and Robert Blankinchip.

Officials say both have outstanding warrants through the George County Justice Court. If you've seen them, or have any information that could help with this investigation, call the George County Sheriff's Office at (601) 947-4811. You may also contact Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers to leave a tip anonymously, Just call (877) 787-5898.



